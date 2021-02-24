Spate of deaths point to backcountry danger

Togwotee slide kills Jackson snowboarder The man had activated his avalanche beacon, but was found under 10-12 feet of avalanche debris.

“We’re burning the candle at both ends,” Sheriff Matt Carr said shortly before Tuesday’s rescue. “When you get to the end of the rope you tie a knot and hang on … and that’s what we’re doing.”

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office oversees search and rescue, which along with U.S. Forest Service personnel and Grand Teton National Park rangers, responds to calls for backcountry aid in and near Teton County.

“We started 2021 with two rescues on Jan. 1 and we have been as busy as we have ever been since then,” Search and Rescue Chief Advisor Cody Lockhart said. “I am so proud of how the team has stepped up. The dedication, compassion, and competency that the members of our team have demonstrated over the past few weeks is nothing short of amazing.”

The avalanche danger in the region has gone back and forth between considerable and high at upper elevations, where several recent slides have occurred. High winds and consistent snowfall have contributed to an unstable snowpack.