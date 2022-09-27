Speakers kick off state's suicide prevention symposium

CHEYENNE — Speakers kicked off the 2022 Wyoming Suicide Prevention Symposium on Monday with an emphasis on how childhood interventions can improve outcomes and disrupt intergenerational traumas.

Gov. Mark Gordon opened the two-day symposium, being held at Little America Hotel and Resort, with an overview of suicide in the state. He said it is the eighth leading cause of death overall, and No. 2. among people ages 10 to 24.

The governor told personal anecdotes about people he knows who were affected by or attempted suicide. This underlined a point made just before by Stephanie Pyle, senior administrator of the Wyoming Department of Health’s Public Health Division.

“Studies show that roughly 50% of people know someone who has died by suicide,” Pyle said. “We know, in Wyoming, our suicide rates are double the U.S. average, meaning the number of residents that have been impacted by suicide is likely much higher than 50%.”

Gordon brought up Wyoming’s adoption this summer of the 988 national suicide prevention hotline. He said the number can more easily connect callers with hotline employees in Wyoming, who can better understand the experiences of people here.

He recommended several potential ways to prevent suicide in Wyoming; among them were educating people on safe gun storage, improving access to health care and improving the connectedness of communities.

The keynote address was given by Dr. Robert Anda, a researcher who had a large role in designing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent-Kaiser adverse childhood experiences study, which was conducted in the late 1990s. ACEs are things that happen to children – things like parental substance abuse, divorce/separation, abuse or neglect – that can cause an increase in issues later in life. Issues compound for children who experience more ACEs, Anda said.

According to Anda and other researchers, ACEs are a huge predictor of things like poverty, incarceration, substance abuse, health problems and mental illness – and, of course, suicide. People with ACEs who don’t receive help can often pass down trauma to their children.

Suicide, statistically, “is one of the most predictable health problems that I’ve ever seen,” the researcher said. The rate of attempted suicide by people with ACEs more than doubles for people who had five, and again doubles when someone had seven-plus.

The original ACEs study found that these adverse experiences account for 80% of suicide attempts in childhood and adolescence, and 64% by adults.

The researcher emphasized the role strong community connections have in suicide prevention – building “self-healing communities” that are robust and creative enough to address issues like suicide.

Anda also spoke about the need for Wyoming to become a trauma-informed state. “Trauma-informed” aims to shift blame away from people themselves, and instead focus on what happened in their lives.

“It’s not what’s wrong with you, it’s what happened to you,” he explained.

Anda said there are two fundamental questions to ask when working to prevent suicide: Are we slowing or halting the progression of adversity over one’s life course? And are we reducing the intergenerational transmission of adversity?

“If we’re not doing these two things, then we’re in emergency room approach. We are in crisis,” the researcher said.

Colorado resident Laura Stack spoke about her family’s organization, Johnny’s Ambassadors, which educates people about marijuana. Stack’s 19-year-old son, Johnny, died of suicide in 2019. This followed what she said was psychosis brought on by frequent use in his adolescence of high-potency marijuana.

Stack spoke about the pot industry’s apparent move in recent years to create products with more THC, the active ingredient that causes psychoactive effects. She displayed recent research that shows a link between marijuana use by adolescents and depression, as well as suicide attempts.

“Not every kid who abuses marijuana is going to become psychotic, but there will be changes in their brain,” Stack said. “You just don’t know what the outcomes would have been.”