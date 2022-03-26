Special delivery: Gillette man helps aid and escort people from Ukraine

GILLETTE — Scott McAdams sat down at the dinner table somewhere in Poland.

For about three weeks, his days blurred together, with fragments of road trips into Ukraine, air raid sirens and supply drops mixed in.

The exact date is hazy, but the memory of the al dente pasta with homemade sauce he shared with three generations of Ukrainians last week has held strong in his mind.

It was a family reunion in a time of war that may not have happened without him.

The Gillette man’s day began day in Ukraine, just as it did for two of the women he shared the table with. While making a supply run to an orphanage, he had learned of a woman, Lidia, and her 84-year-old mother, who needed help reaching her daughter, Yana, in Poland.

The women from the elder two generations piled into his Ford Galaxy and rode with him west through their war-torn homeland.

Ukraine has been reshaped by the ongoing Russian invasion that has ripped apart cities and caused millions to flee the country for refuge outside its borders.

Lidia and her mother were stuck inside and looking for Yana, who was with her fiancé, Samuel, in Poland. Other than some nausea from driving the choppy roads out of the country, McAdams and his two passengers made it safely across the border.

Rejoiced and reunited, the family asked McAdams to stay for dinner.

It wasn’t only the pasta meal Samuel made that he remembers. It was the glow on the faces of that family that stuck with him. Yana and Samuel had postponed their wedding until her mother and grandmother could attend. Likewise, her mother and 84-year-old grandmother didn’t know when or if they would see Yana again.

Then, with the help of a retired Army veteran with a tidy gray beard and a pair of wire-framed glasses, those problems dissipated.

With close to three weeks in Poland and Ukraine behind him and an unknown timeline ahead, McAdams has counted on adding more memories like that to his foggy recollection of his time aiding Ukraine.

McAdams left for Poland with Robert Pfeil and four others associated with Host Orphans Worldwide in early March. At the time, the war had waged on for less than a week.

They weren’t sure how they would help, just that they wanted to be there to find out how.

While Scott drove south through Ukraine on Thursday morning, heading toward an area outside of Odesa, it was an otherwise normal morning back home in the McAdams household.

As the sun was peeking into the Gillette sky around 7 a.m., Jackie got the kids ready while they prepared for another day of school. It was already well into the day for Scott, who is nine hours ahead of his family back home.

Because of the time difference, Jackie and their five school-age kids, all adopted from Ukraine, have found that early morning is one of the better times to reach Scott. From the Ukrainian roadway, he connected with his family on a video call.

He and Jackie talked, then she passed the phone to 7-year-old Braven, who eventually passed it off to his sisters, Aariah and Phalynn, 8 and 11, who then handed the screen with their dad’s head on it over to their big brother, Valera, who turns 17 on Monday.

Then Scott got distracted.

“What’s that on your head?” he said, looking at his son’s new haircut. “Looks like you’ve got a mop up there.”

“It is a mop,” Valera quipped back.

They went back and forth, as Valera smiled from their living room in Gillette and Scott from the country his son grew up in. Then Valera handed the phone to Andrew, 15, with whom the mop jokes continued.

When all together and talking to their dad, it’s easy to forget how far away he really is. But the longer the war has gone on, the more worried Valera has become.

“It’s not someplace you’d want your father (to) go to,” he said. “Even though he served for such a long time, it’s still not safe for him to go there.”

After getting a vehicle and the proper driver’s license, Scott began running supplies from Poland to orphanages in Ukraine. McAdams, Pfeil and the other four who represented Host Orphans Worldwide joined with people from Happy Kids, a Polish organization, to provide resources to people in Ukraine and also refuge to those who make it out.

The organization has helped more than 1,000 refugees leave Ukraine, McAdams said. Through his own driving, he has brought four people out himself, with plans to escort more.

“Since Russia keeps overtaking more of Ukraine, the more he is there, the (more) dangerous it is,” Valera said.

One night, while McAdams slept in his van outside of a gas station, waiting for it to open so he could fuel up, he said he woke up to a barrage of artillery strikes about 10 kilometers away. When that night bled into daytime, a Russian fighter jet lapped the air about 1,000 meters from his vehicle. Then later that night, he awoke to sirens going off when a base about 25 kilometers from him was hit in an airstrike.

Otherwise, he said life around him in Ukraine has gone on almost as normal.

Back in Gillette, Jackie and the family have lived as close to normal as they can without Scott around. Not only have they adopted five children from Ukraine, but they have another son, Jack Lucas, who they are in the process of adopting and is still there, not to mention two older biological children to boot.

“Our children still have family over there; our children still have friends over there in the areas that are heavily attacked,” Jackie said. “I guess we just want them to see that we value their country as well.”

McAdams, like the others he joined, left for Poland without a clear timeline for his return.

But with a niche carved out delivering supplies into Ukraine and occasionally escorting people outside the country, he found a way to make a difference for the people from the same home as his children.

“I’m planning on staying here until they do not need me anymore,” McAdams said. “I want to help as much as I can whether it’s transporting supplies or transporting personnel out of Ukraine. I want to be able to help them as much as possible however long I can.”

Like the other two women who McAdams helped cross into Poland. The two sisters had not seen their parents for almost a year. But earlier this week, he safely drove both of them to their parents.

He can’t describe exactly what it feels like when he sees the look in the eyes of those families as they were reconnected. He also knows that unless you experience it firsthand, neither could you.

It’s a singular reward for helping individuals survive a unique and life-changing scenario.

“That’s what you guys can’t see,” McAdams said in phone interview Thursday with the News Record. “I can tell you that and you can imagine it. But I can see the joy, the happiness, of the mother receiving her children last night, the tears that she had, that she hadn’t seen them for almost a year now and didn’t think she would ever see them. That’s something you guys can’t see, you can just read about.”

McAdams didn’t know what to expect when he and the others touched down in Poland earlier this month. He was compelled to help and, along with Pfeil and the others who traveled to Poland with good intentions but without a plan, put himself in a position to do so.

They left Gillette hoping to make a difference for the people of a country under attack, a country where their own adopted children still have roots.

After just a few weeks, they already have.

This story was published on March 19.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0