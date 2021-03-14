Special exhibitions gallery helps students engage in unique ways

“There’s these images that spring to mind when they think of the environment, for most people. And so, for me, I thought it would be cool to try and see how images could kind of promote their thinking about it,” Morris said. “Also, I’m interested as a historian how images can be used as sources and how they’re kind of like a testament to help people think about the places they live.”

Morris already uses imagery such as maps in many of her classes, but that kind of imagery can only take her so far via Zoom. She was interested in utilizing the teaching gallery as a way to further connect with students over Zoom and capture their attention. This is particularly important to do, Morris added, because her class includes both history students and science students.

“To have another thing to kind of engage the students during the semester … that’s one cool thing about the gallery being available,” she said. “One of the things we talked about living here is what is it like to live in kind of a landscape that’s beautiful, but can be really harsh, and one of the images is from this part of Spain, and you can just look at it and it looks really dry, hotter than here, but the idea is to be like, oh, … there are places around the world that are not like where we are in every respect, but there’s this place that maybe resonates with our experiences living in this environment.”