April 1 was a good day to know how to spell long, challenging, multi-syllable words.

The winner of the 2023 Wyoming State Spelling Bee has been announced in a press release from the Western Wyoming Community College, where the bee was held at the beginning of the month.

Cooper Smith, a sixth grader from Saratoga Middle/High School in Carbon County, took home the first-place prize, along with the opportunity to represent Wyoming at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the nation's capital in late May and early June.

"In addition to serving as Wyoming’s representative, Smith also received a one-year subscription to Britannica Online Premium, a one-year subscription to Merriam-Webster Unabridged Online Certificate, as well as the Samuel Louis Sugarman Award, consisting of a 2023 US Mint Proof Set," the release noted. Smith also received a $4,000 cash prize from the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services, which also sponsored and produced the bee, to help cover the expenses of traveling to Washington for the national bee.

Sixth- grader Helen Feagin, who hails from Jackson, won the second-place prize, and Tye Tanachion, an eighth grade student from Johnson County, captured third place.

Feagin won a $200 prize from the Sweetwater board, and Tanachion won a $100 cash award.

Jonathan Make, a journalist from Cheyenne, was head judge at the state bee, and Dave Lerner, a former journalist, was the pronouncer -- the person who enunciates the word for the spellers.