Much of Wyoming faces a higher-than-normal risk of flooding this spring after a very cold and snowy winter, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

Last winter was one of Wyoming’s warmest on record. Precipitation levels across most of the state didn’t stray too far from normal. But it’s “a lot different story this year,” said Lance VandenBoogart, a meteorologist at the NWS Riverton office, during a virtual presentation on the flood outlook for spring.

Almost all of the state has experienced significantly below-average temperatures and significantly above-average snowfall this winter. There are even places in Wyoming where this has been the coldest or snowiest winter ever documented.

The drought (or near-drought) conditions that stretched across all of Wyoming a year ago, have since subsided. Only about 31% of the state is still experiencing active drought, while almost half has escaped concerning levels completely.

The NWS suspects, though, that as snowpack melts off Wyoming’s mountains and foothills and drains toward its waterways, the parched land might be capturing more water than normal. That extra absorption could be helping to mitigate the effects of this year’s unusually high snowpack on the rivers and streams below.

Meanwhile, areas that have remained in some degree of drought through the winter and into the spring — most of the land along the state’s eastern and western borders — are expected to see major improvements by the time summer arrives, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

The forecast reduction in drought across Wyoming “is one of the best pieces of news I've seen in a long time,” said Tony Anderson, a hydrologist at the NWS office in Cheyenne, during the webinar. The Climate Prediction Center, he added, is “calling for the drought to improve everywhere and to dissipate almost everywhere in the state.”

Across the state’s river basins, snowpack ranged from 102% to 165% of the daily median as of Wednesday, according to the Wyoming State Climate Office. Snowpack in several river basins, including the North Platte, has come close to an all-time high. The Little Snake River Basin has set a new record.

“For all the blue colors in the snowpack maps,” Anderson said, referring to the more than half-dozen basins currently at or above 125% of the daily median, “we're seeing a lot of places where we're looking at more or less normal runoff.”

Still, flooding remains a source of concern as temperatures rise and the snowpack begins to melt in earnest.

A couple of river gauges on the North Platte — near Saratoga and Sinclair — are already indicating that at least minor flooding will probably occur. Many more gauges statewide show that flooding there is also possible, if not probable.

And there are a number of spots where gauges aren’t located — or, in the case of the Little Snake River, aren’t working properly — where the NWS anticipates seeing rivers or streams jump their banks.

On the Little Snake, near Baggs and Dixon, Anderson said, “I think the probabilities of flooding there are at least as strong as the potential for flooding on the North Platte.”