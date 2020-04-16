Spring storm closes most of Interstate 80 in Wyoming
  • Updated
Interstate 80

Interstate 80 was closed Thursday between Rock Springs and Cheyenne. 

 Wyoming Department of Transportation

A spring storm closed most of Interstate 80 in Wyoming on Thursday. 

A 250-mile stretch of highway was closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne. As of 7 a.m., the highway was expected to be closed for 13 to 15 hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. 

U.S. Highway 30 between Rock Springs and Cheyenne was also closed.

A storm blanketed much of Wyoming with a fresh layer of snow overnight Wednesday. Winter storm and winter weather advisories were in effect for much of the state. 

Snow was forecast to continue to fall on Thursday morning along the Interstate 80 corridor, according to the National Weather Service.

Unseasonably cold weather was expected to continue in Wyoming, with temperatures forecast to plunge overnight Thursday. Cheyenne's low was forecast at 6 degrees. Temperatures in Casper were expected to bottom out at 13 degrees. The thermometer in Laramie was supposed to dip to 1 degree.

