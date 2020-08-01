St. Stephens announces cancellation of fall sports seasons

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Stephens Indian School will not have any fall sports this fall, school superintendent Frank No Runner announced Friday in a post on the school's Facebook page.

"It was hard to come to this decision," No Runner wrote, "but we are thinking about student and staff safety, and for our elders, if we lose them we lose valuable cultural and traditional knowledge that cannot be replaced."

The decision is a direct result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has been particularly devastating to the Wind River Indian Reservation. As of Friday, there had been 411 confirmed cases and there were 98 active cases of COVID-19 in Fremont County, which is home to the reservation.

No Runner also wrote that the decision to cancel all junior high and high school fall sports and to conduct virtual learning until Oct. 16 was reached after the St. Stephens school board met Friday morning.

St. Stephens was expected to field varsity teams in football, boys cross country and volleyball this fall. The Wyoming High School Activities Association announced Tuesday that all fall sports would begin as scheduled.

The Eagles were scheduled to compete in Class 1A/9-man football this season after spending the past seven years in 1A/6-man.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.