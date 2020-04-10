Staff member at Wyoming women's prison tests positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A staff member at Wyoming's prison for women has tested positive for COVID-19, the Department of Corrections announced Friday.

The staff member, who works at Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk, had "very limited" access within the institution, the corrections department said in a press release.

"As a result, there doesn't appear to have been any heightened risk to inmates," the release states.

The corrections department statement does not identify the job of the person who tested positive. It also doesn't indicate when the test results were received.

Four other staff members who had direct contact with the person who tested positive are now in self-quarantine. They have not been symptomatic.

The positive case is the first and only for the Wyoming Department of Corrections.

There have been other coronavirus cases in county-run facilities. Earlier this week, authorities in Casper said a youth at the Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Casper tested positive for COVID-19. An inmate in Washakie County also tested positive.