top story

Staffing shortages exist in two-thirds of Wyoming nursing homes

  • Updated
  • 0
Nursing homes

Tom Johnson visits with his wife Jan while wearing personal protective equipment at Shepherd of the Valley nursing home on Dec. 8, 2020, in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

Nearly two-thirds of Wyoming's nursing homes are experiencing a staffing shortage, the AARP reported Thursday.

The data, which was self reported, shows almost 63% of facilities were experiencing some sort of shortage among nurses and aides -- the second-highest rate in the nation. In comparison, the national average was about 24%.

The number of facilities reporting shortages has been on the rise over the past few months, the AARP's figures show. In July, for example, half of Wyoming nursing homes were reporting staffing shortages. A month later, that number had swelled to 58%.

The state does not on its own track staffing at nursing home facilities in Wyoming, a spokeswoman for the state health department said. 

Nursing homes are not the only type of health care facility in Wyoming that has reported staffing shortages in the recent past. Earlier this year, hospitals in Rawlins and Kemmerer announced they were cutting labor and delivery services. Lack of staff was cited as the primary culprit. 

Last November, multiple organizations representing Wyoming health care workers detailed extensive staffing problems within the industry. That included both nurses and physicians. The groups said exhaustion, rather than vaccine mandates at some facilities, was the main driver of the shortage. 

Wyoming's nursing home workers trail the rest of the nation in vaccination rates. While four out of five are vaccinated, only a third are considered fully vaccinated, meaning they are not due for a booster.

Nursing homes in Wyoming are about average in the nation when it comes to the COVID-19 death rate and the rate of cases among residents and staff, according to the AARP data. At one point last year, Wyoming had the highest COVID-19 death rate in the nation.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017.

