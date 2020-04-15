Stalled semitrucks, snow close Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne
Stalled semitrucks, snow close Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne

  • Updated
Interstate 80

A spring storm closed Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie on Wednesday.

 Wyoming Department of Transportation

Stalled semitrucks and snowy conditions forced officials to close Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne on Wednesday. 

As of 2 p.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation didn't have an estimated time for when the stretch of interstate would reopen. 

U.S. Highway 30 between Cheyenne and Laramie was also closed.

A winter storm warning was in effect for southeast Wyoming until 6 p.m. Thursday. The forecast called for heavy snow, with accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds of 35 mph were anticipated, resulting in reduced visibility and difficulty driving.

Drivers should be prepared for "difficult to impossible" travel, according to the warning.

Snow was forecast to fall in central Wyoming as well, albeit in small amounts. The Casper area was expected to receive 2 to 4 inches. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

