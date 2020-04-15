Stalled semitrucks, snow close Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stalled semitrucks and snowy conditions forced officials to close Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne on Wednesday.

As of 2 p.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation didn't have an estimated time for when the stretch of interstate would reopen.

U.S. Highway 30 between Cheyenne and Laramie was also closed.

A winter storm warning was in effect for southeast Wyoming until 6 p.m. Thursday. The forecast called for heavy snow, with accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds of 35 mph were anticipated, resulting in reduced visibility and difficulty driving.

Drivers should be prepared for "difficult to impossible" travel, according to the warning.

Snow was forecast to fall in central Wyoming as well, albeit in small amounts. The Casper area was expected to receive 2 to 4 inches. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 1 Angry 1