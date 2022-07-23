Starry starry nights

JACKSON —

Some 12-year-olds are busy learning TikTok dances. Grace Pickering is busy learning Norse and Greek mythology.

The teenager from College Station, Texas, has been fascinated by outer space and the stories connected to our galaxy since she was young. Grace couldn’t wait to come to Jackson Hole this summer to behold the famed Wyoming night sky.

“What you could see from here, an hour ago, is our normal,” Grace said about the Jackson sky at twilight. “You can’t see Leo [the constellation] in Texas, but you can see it here.”

Every clear Thursday, Wyoming Stargazing, a nonprofit organization in Jackson dedicated to teaching astronomy, offers free, guided stargazing to the public. The event starts about one hour after sunset in the parking lot at Stilson Ranch, marked by big telescopes and red lights. Wyoming Stargazing meets every week year round, except for when the temperature falls below zero.

The event draws a mix of tourists and locals.

Collin Fox, a Jackson resident, has slept in his car in town since the beginning of May. Every evening Fox takes in the sky. He came to Wyoming Stargazing’s event to learn more about what he sees above his head.

“I really only know the Big Dipper,” Fox said at Stilson. “I didn’t think of stargazing as a bonus of being homeless, but it definitely is.”

The Wyoming Stargazing team is dedicated to shedding light on the stars in our solar system.

One of the educators, Emily Frank, 22, studied astronomy at Vassar College and came to Jackson after learning of the opportunity to work with Wyoming Stargazing. Frank’s passion for space was informed by late-night memories of being with her dad, who worked a night job.

“When he would come home he would shake me out of bed and say, ‘Hey, let’s go look at the stars,’ ” she said.

Frank never was able to catch a glimpse of a shooting star those times, which she blames on the limited visibility in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The astronomer addressed a crowd of eight at the event to explain the history of black holes. Fifty to 60 years ago, she said, black holes were science fiction, until new technology was able to prove that stars were actually “whipping around at such a crazy speed.”

She also talked about extremophiles, which are like real-life aliens. She explained they can survive nearly any environment, including extreme ones like outer space. They look like little bears with lots of limbs and even have a Bitmoji made after them.

“I’m a simp for our galaxy,” Frank said. “It never gets old. I just think it’s so cool you can see it every night.”

Stargazing with strangers grew more and more philosophical as the night swept on.

“The birth of man is less than a blink of an eye compared to the sun,” Patrick Allen, a visitor from Waltham, Massachusetts, said at Wyoming Stargazing’s event. “It makes everything mean so much more.”

The astronomy educators use large aperture telescopes and laser pointers to help guests identify planets, stars, planetary nebulae, galaxies and more. They also have iPads with the application Star Walk installed to help facilitate heavenly exploration.

Frank’s greatest memory with a Wyoming Stargazing tour was on a private trip to Antelope Flats with a few hotel guests on May 15. That was the evening of the lunar eclipse, which brought the moon to look like a “glowing orb.” Next, the International Space Station passed overhead, right above the Tetons. As a big finale, a shooting star shot through the sky for what felt to Frank like hours.

She had trouble keeping her composure with so many fantastic galactic events back to back.

“I’m too much of a nerd,” she joked.

Wyoming Stargazing is deeply involved in all things astronomy in Jackson Hole. The group is working on a project called “Save Our Night Skies” to encourage night-friendly lighting, and it has also pushed for, and received, permission to build an observatory and planetarium on Snow King. Construction on that began last month. It is expected to be complete in the fall of 2023.

Wyoming Stargazing hosts events every clear, warm Thursday for a suggested donation at the Stilson Ranch parking lot an hour after sunset. Reservations aren’t necessary. For information on the cosmic nonprofit and its programs, visit WyomingStargazing.org.