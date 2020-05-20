State announces coronavirus testing initiative at long-term care facilities

The program should help identify new cases and prevent more clusters at the state’s long-term facilities, where many residents are more vulnerable to complications from the illness. It will be especially helpful to identify cases among asymptomatic carriers or those with mild symptoms, she said.

While most sickened by the virus won’t experience serious illness, older residents and those with some existing health conditions face a higher risk of death or serious complications, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

“We will work with facilities to help set up a plan that works best for them,” Harrist said. “More testing in these settings helps us limit and control the outbreak with actions such as grouping staff and residents and limiting interaction between those groups and using isolation and quarantine strategies.”

Worland outbreak

The testing announcement comes as a second long-term care facility in Wyoming grapples with a COVID-19 outbreak.

So far, testing has identified five staff members and four residents with COVID-19 at the Worland Healthcare Rehabilitation Center.

The first cluster at a long-term care facility came in March, when the virus sickened at least 16 at the Showboat Retirement Center in Lander.