State bar charge filed against Laramie County DA accusing her of 'incompetence'

In a separate incident in September 2019, a Cheyenne man named Andrew Weaver was released from jail because of a failure of Manlove’s office to file charges against him.

Five days later, Weaver faced charges in a fatal shooting that killed two adults and injured two 14-year-old boys.

On Sept. 24, Manlove’s office sent out a news release giving a false version of events surrounding Weaver’s release, accusing the Wyoming Tribune Eagle of publishing “misinformation.”

She said charges had been filed, but because Weaver was not seen by a circuit court judge within 72 hours, as required by state statute, he had to be released.

A legal assistant told the office manager that Weaver was released from jail because the office had not filed corrected charging documents in time after the circuit court asked for an error to be fixed.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s department also said at the time that Weaver had been released because the DA’s office declined to press charges.

The formal charge says Manlove failed to produce its file on Weaver when asked by special bar counsel.