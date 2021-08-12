State Bar opposes limit to Manlove review

“If it is proven that (1) the proper and efficient operation of the District Attorney’s office has been damaged because Ms. Manlove has terrorized and abused the attorneys and staff in her office, including depriving them of overtime compensation to which they are entitled, and (2) as a result, she lacks the attorneys and staff to handle the case load in her office, with the consequences that hundreds of criminals now go free on the streets of Laramie County and that the criminal laws of this State are not being enforced in Laramie County, then it is an understatement to say that the administration of justice in Laramie County has been prejudiced. It has been wrecked,” he wrote.