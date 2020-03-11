You are the owner of this article.
State basketball, cheer to go forward as scheduled amid coronavirus precautions
PREP BASKETBALL

State basketball, cheer to go forward as scheduled amid coronavirus precautions

From the What Wyoming needs to know about coronavirus series
Kelly Walsh Vs Gillette 4A Boys

Kelly Walsh students cheer on the Trojans as they face off against Gillette in the final game of the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Basketball Championships at the Casper Events Center Saturday, March 9, 2019. The Trojans road off with a win of 60-36.

 Josh Galemore, Star-Tribune

This weekend's Wyoming State High School Class 4A/3A Basketball Championships throughout Casper will at least start competition Thursday without hindrance or precaution of the current COVID-19 outbreak.

The Wyoming High School Activities Association announced on Tuesday that all of this weekend's state events, the final state culminating weekend of the winter sports season, would continue as scheduled. On Wednesday afternoon WHSAA commissioner Ron Laird reiterated that officials remain in contact with the Wyoming Department of Health to stay current on the situation.

"We are monitoring the latest news regarding the Coronavirus and any information being circulated by the CDC," they said in a statement on Tuesday.

Laird's latest update on Wednesday stated that the basketball tournaments will continue unimpeded as the Department of Health hadn't confirmed any cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming as of Wednesday morning. Wednesday's scheduled State Spirit Competition at Casper Events Center also proceeded as scheduled with full fan attendance allowed.

Nebraska's state boys basketball tournament will be played with only immediate family in the stands this weekend after a report of a spectator from last weekend's girls basketball tournament tested positive for the Coronavirus.

WHSAA officials continue to monitor the situation and could alter attendance plan if the state Department of Health confirms a case within Wyoming's borders.

Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans

High School Sports Reporter

Brady Oltmans reports on high school and local sports. He joined the Star-Tribune in July 2016 after covering prep sports and college soccer in Nebraska. He also contributes to University of Wyoming sports coverage. He and his dog live in Casper.

