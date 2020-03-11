State basketball, cheer to go forward as scheduled amid coronavirus precautions

This weekend's Wyoming State High School Class 4A/3A Basketball Championships throughout Casper will at least start competition Thursday without hindrance or precaution of the current COVID-19 outbreak.

The Wyoming High School Activities Association announced on Tuesday that all of this weekend's state events, the final state culminating weekend of the winter sports season, would continue as scheduled. On Wednesday afternoon WHSAA commissioner Ron Laird reiterated that officials remain in contact with the Wyoming Department of Health to stay current on the situation.

"We are monitoring the latest news regarding the Coronavirus and any information being circulated by the CDC," they said in a statement on Tuesday.

Laird's latest update on Wednesday stated that the basketball tournaments will continue unimpeded as the Department of Health hadn't confirmed any cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming as of Wednesday morning. Wednesday's scheduled State Spirit Competition at Casper Events Center also proceeded as scheduled with full fan attendance allowed.