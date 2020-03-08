State basketball: Class 3A/4A boys schedule

Class 4A
Thursday
All games at Casper College
G1: 2W Kelly Walsh (16-7) vs 3E Cheyenne East (20-7), noon
G2: 1E Thunder Basin (19-6) vs 4W Green River (9-17), 1:30 p.m.
G3: 2E Sheridan (15-8) vs 3W Evanston (12-14), 7:30 p.m.
G4: 1W Star Valley (16-7) vs 4E Gillette (11-14), 9 p.m.
Friday
All games at Casper Events Center
G5: G1 loser vs G2 loser, noon
G6: G3 loser vs G4 loser, 1:30 p.m.
G7: G1 winner vs G2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
G8: G3 winner vs G4 winner, 9 p.m.
Saturday
G9: Consolation championship, G5 winner vs G6 winner, noon (Events Center)
G10: Third-place game, G7 loser vs G8 loser, 3 p.m. (Casper College)
G11: Championship, G7 winner vs G8 winner, 8 p.m. (Events Center)
Class 3A
Thursday
All games at Casper Events Center
G1: 2E Torrington (9-12) vs 3W Big Piney (18-7), noon
G2: 1W Worland (24-1) vs 4E Buffalo (16-9), 1:30 p.m.
G3: 2W Lander (21-4) vs 3E Wheatland (21-4), 7:30 p.m.
G4: 1E Rawlins (18-6) ca 4W Powell (10-13), 9 p.m.
Friday
All games at Casper College
G5: G1 loser vs G2 loser, noon
G6: G3 loser vs G4 loser, 1:30 p.m.
G7: G1 winner vs G2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
G8: G3 winner vs G4 winner, 9 p.m.
Saturday
G9: Consolation championship, G5 winner vs G6 winner, noon (Casper College)
G10: Third-place game, G7 loser vs G8 loser, 1:30 p.m. (Casper College)
G11: Championship, G7 winner vs G8 winner, 5 p.m. (Events Center)