State basketball: Class 3A/4A girls schedule
Class 4A

Thursday

All games at Casper College

G1: 2E Cheyenne Central (18-5) vs 3W Green River (21-5), 9 a.m.

G2: 1W Kelly Walsh (17-5) vs 4E Natrona County (16-8), 10:30 a.m.

G3: 2W Rock Springs (15-9) vs 3E Thunder Basin (20-6), 4:30 p.m.

G4: 1E Cheyenne East (22-3) vs 4W Star Valley (13-12), 6 p.m.

Friday

All games at Casper Events Center

G5: G1 loser vs G2 loser, 9 a.m.

G6: G3 loser vs G4 loser, 10:30 a.m.

G7: G1 winner vs G2 winner, 4:30 p.m.

G8: G3 winner vs G4 winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday

All games at Events Center

G9: Consolation championship, G5 winner vs G6 winner, 9 a.m.

G10: Third-place game, G7 loser vs G8 loser, 10:30 a.m.

G11: Championship, G7 winner vs G8 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Thursday

All games at Casper Events Center

G1: 2W Lyman (14-12) vs 3E Newcastle (9-13), 9 a.m.

G2: 1E Douglas (24-1) vs 4W Pinedale (10-14), 10:30 a.m.

G3: 2E Rawlins (13-11) vs 3W Lander (18-6), 4:30 p.m.

G4: 1W Mountain View (18-6) vs 4E Wheatland (13-12), 6 p.m.

Friday

All games at Casper College

G5: G1 loser vs G2 loser, 9 a.m.

G6: G3 loser vs G4 loser, 10:30 a.m.

G7: G1 winner vs G2 winner, 4:30 p.m.

G8: G3 winner vs G4 winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday

All games at Casper College

G9: Consolation championship, G5 winner vs G6 winner, 9 a.m.

G10: Third-place game, G7 loser vs G8 loser, 10:30 a.m.

G11: Championship, G7 winner vs G8 winner, 3:30 p.m.

