State basketball: Class 1A/2A girls scores
agate

1a Girls BB Kaycee v Cokeville

Kaycee's Tinley Pierson dribbles around Cokeville's Emma Teichert in the final game of the Wyoming State High School Class 1A Girls Basketball Championships on Saturday at the Casper Events Center.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Class 2A

Saturday

Consolation championship, Rocky Mountain (21-7) 52, Southeast (16-12) 44

Third place, Moorcroft (21-7) 49, Lusk (18-10) 47

Championship, Wyoming Indian (26-3) 52, Pine Bluffs (21-5) 46

Class 1A

Saturday

Consolation championship, Snake River (16-12) 41, Saratoga (14-12) 24

Third place, Upton (16-10) 52, Rock River (17-10) 37

Championship, Cokeville (24-2) 46, Kaycee (20-7) 33

