State basketball: Class 1A/2A girls scores

Class 2A
Saturday
Consolation championship, Rocky Mountain (21-7) 52, Southeast (16-12) 44
Third place, Moorcroft (21-7) 49, Lusk (18-10) 47
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Championship, Wyoming Indian (26-3) 52, Pine Bluffs (21-5) 46
Class 1A
Saturday
Consolation championship, Snake River (16-12) 41, Saratoga (14-12) 24
Third place, Upton (16-10) 52, Rock River (17-10) 37
Championship, Cokeville (24-2) 46, Kaycee (20-7) 33
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!