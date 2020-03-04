State basketball: Class 2A Reasons to Watch

QUARTERFINAL SHOWDOWNS

The Wyoming Indian and Pine Bluffs boys have won four of the last six state titles, with the Chiefs defeating the Hornets in a double-overtime thriller in last year's championship game. The girls bracket also features a rematch of last year's title game, in which Wyoming Indian beat Southeast on a half-court 3-pointer at the buzzer.

STREAKING

The Wyoming Indian girls enter state on a 15-game winning streak, while the Pine Bluffs girls have won 12 in a row. On the boys side, regional champs Rocky Mountain (7) and Big Horn (5) have the longest current streaks, although Wyoming Indian won 12 in a row during the season and Sundance put together an eight-game winning streak.

FIRST-TIME JITTERS

The Sundance boys and Moorcroft, Kemmerer and Riverside girls have never won a state championship. The Moorcroft girls have never won a quarterfinal game while the Wolves' first-round opponent, Riverside, hasn't advanced to the semifinals since 1996.

DOUBLING UP