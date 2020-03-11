State basketball: Class 3A Reasons to Watch

CREAM OF THE CROP 1 The Douglas girls enter as the clear favorite to win their third consecutive state title, and for good reason. The Bearcats have the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year in UW commit Alyson Fertig and haven’s lost to a 3A opponent since March 10, 2017.

UNFAMILIAR FACES 2 Three quarterfinal games will have teams facing off for the first time ever at state: Torrington-Big Piney boys, Douglas-Pinedale girls and Lyman-Newcastle girls. Mountain View-Wheatland girls have met only once before (2012) and the Rawliins-Lander girls have faced off only twice.

PARTY CRASHER 3 The Big Piney boys team is the only one of the eight 3A teams here that didn’t qualify last year. The Punchers also haven’t advanced to the semifinals since 1982 and are one of two 3A teams (Rawlins girls) in the field to have never won a state championship.

SELECT COMPANY 4 The only girls teams in the field to have won a state title since 2000 are Douglas (2004-05, 2014, 2018-19), Wheatland (2001, 2011-12) and Lander (2006). ... Lander is attempting to become the first repeat champ in 3A boys since Thermopolis in 2003-04.

FILLING THE STAT SHEET 5 Douglas junior Alyson Fertig had two triple-doubles this season (points, rebounds, blocked shots) while Wheatland senior Danielle Brow had one (points, rebounds, steals). ... Douglas junior Joslin Igo had four games with at least 10 assists.

