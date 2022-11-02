State, BLM reach settlement over Marton Ranch acquisition

The Bureau of Land Management has paused its acquisition of more than 35,000 acres of land near Casper following a challenge from the state, Gov. Mark Gordon's office announced on Wednesday.

Federal officials announced in early June that the Conservation Fund, a national environmental group, had bought the 35,670-acre Marton Ranch and then transferred the land to the Bureau of Land Management. The purchase was part of the Biden Administration's America the Beautiful Initiative, which aims to conserve 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.

The $21 million purchase would span roughly nine miles of the North Platte River near the Alcova Reservoir, creating a 118-square-mile block of contiguous public land, some of which was previously inaccessible to hunters, anglers and other outdoor enthusiasts. It's the biggest Bureau of Land Management acquisition in Wyoming history and would make it easier for the public to reach a world-class fishery.

While BLM High Plains district manager Kevin Christensen described the acquisition as a "big step forward" for improved public access to lands, Gordon had concerns about the way in which the bureau went about the process. In late June, Gordon filed an appeal challenging the purchase. The appeal argued that the BLM didn't get feedback on the purchase from the state and local agencies or evaluate the acquisition's possible impact to taxation, grazing and resource use.

Gordon has emphasized that he supports increased public land access and private landowners' right to decide what to do with their property (the property owners had tried to sell the ranch on the private market). Michael Pearlman, Gordon's spokesperson, reiterated on Wednesday that the "goal here was never to overturn the purchase specifically," but to "ensure that it's a transparent process."

On Oct. 21, the Office of Hearings and Appeals with the U.S. Department of the Interior notified the state that the Bureau of Land Management had filed a motion to pause the acquisition so that it could "provide additional opportunities for public notice and comment" and "supplement its environmental analysis."

Gordon said in a statement that the BLM's decision to join in a settlement "is very gratifying."

“My concern has always been that the process was not followed," he said. "This gives BLM the opportunity to address that concern, and I am pleased they have agreed to complete a public comment period, do further environmental analysis and consult with state agencies."

He also noted that the settlement could set a framework for the future should the BLM pursue other land acquisitions.

It's not clear how long the pause will last, or what next steps are for the BLM. Brad Purdy, deputy state director of communications for BLM Wyoming, did not immediately return the Star-Tribune's call for comment.