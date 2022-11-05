State clarifies details on ending pandemic relief program

In virtual town halls for landlords and renters this week, the Department of Family Services clarified how Wyoming's Emergency Rental Assistance Program would change after applications close Thursday.

The agency announced last month that the federally funded program, created to help burdened renters and landlords during the coronavirus pandemic, would stop taking new applications to prepare for the program's end.

The state could run out of ERAP money as early as next spring, said Tina Packard, an ERAP program manager for the Department of Family Services. By closing applications, the agency hopes to stretch its remaining funds so it can keep assisting current clients.

ERAP extensions aren't considered new applications, so anyone who applies before Thursday will still be able to apply for more assistance until the money dries up.

(Though ERAP provides up to 18 months of rental relief, the department must approve tenants and landlords for three months at a time, requiring clients to reapply for extensions every few months.)

Since ERAP is tied to your current place of residence, any applicant that moves after Thursday will lose their eligibility, Packard said.

The agency is also suspending its “letter-of-intent” program, which was introduced last year as a way to preapprove homeless people for ERAP.

Anyone who receives a letter of intent has 90 days to use it. In other words, a letter of intent issued next week would be valid until early February (though the program could be out of money by then.)

Due to rising applications, it currently takes up to 40 business days for the Department of Family Services to approve and pay applications to the program.

Packard urged applicants to keep an eye out for questions and updates from the department. Applicants should expect email correspondence from noreplywyoerap@wyo.gov. Phone calls regarding applications will come from 1-877-996-3727, she said.

Anyone who needs help applying can contact their designated local ERAP partner organizations, which the Department of Family Services contracted with to assist with applications and provide case management services. The full list of organizations is available on the Department of Family Services’ website.