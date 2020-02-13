State could reduce amount of time public notices are required to run in print

CHEYENNE — Lawmakers are weighing several pieces of legislation that could damage a critical source of revenue for many small newspapers around Wyoming.

Three pieces of legislation amending public notice statutes, which require public entities to publish things like meeting notices or contract bids in their local newspapers of record, passed a second reading in the House of Representatives on Thursday, leaving just one vote remaining before the bills move on to the Senate.

The three bills — House bills 50, 51, and 52 — contain amendments that would reduce the amount of time public notices need to be listed in newspapers to once, rather than for two consecutive weeks. The legislation would affect public notices for contracts related to government purchases, professional services procurements, and public works and contracts.

All three passed by wide margins.

