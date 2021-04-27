State establishes mussel ‘strike team’

POWELL — After years of diligently manning aquatic invasive species checkpoints with trained inspectors, testing water systems and preparing for the worst, invasive zebra mussels were delivered to Wyoming via first class mail.

For more than a decade, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been actively planning and gearing up to keep damaging invasive species of mussels out of the state. It was once one of six states in the lower 48 proud to be mussel-free. That is, until this spring.

Invasive zebra mussels were found in aquarium moss purchased in a pet store, prompting the U.S. Geological Survey invasive aquatic species experts to trigger a national alert. That led to the discovery of the destructive shellfish in pet stores in at least 21 states, including Wyoming.

“It’s kind of a gloomy picture when you think about the effect these things can have on our state,” Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik told the commission Tuesday.

The department has put together a new “strike team” and developed emergency plans that would restrict public access to waterways if mussels are discovered in the area.