You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State extends health orders through August; ups outdoor gathering limit
View Comments
breaking featured

State extends health orders through August; ups outdoor gathering limit

{{featured_button_text}}
Coffee Shops

Anita Lukowiak writes an order on a coffee cup while wearing a face mask and gloves at Bourgeois Pig in Casper in May. The governor extended the state's coronavirus-related public health orders on Wednesday through the end of the month, but upped the outdoor gathering limit.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The state of Wyoming on Wednesday extended its coronavirus-related public health orders through the end of the month, but upped the outdoor gathering limit.

Under the changed rules, the maximum outdoor gathering limit will go from 250 to 1,000 people, provided a venue stays at no more than half its capacity, Gov. Mark Gordon's office announced Wednesday. Indoor gatherings, meanwhile, will remain at 50 people without restrictions and 250 people if social distancing and sanitation measures are used.

Restrictions governing restaurants, bars, gyms and performance spaces will remain in place through the end of the month. Meanwhile, one of the health orders requires students to wear face coverings in schools when they can't maintain six feet of separation.

“We are seeing promising trends but we want to continue to exercise caution as schools around the state prepare for reopening,” Gordon said in a statement. “We have seen outdoor events occur safely this summer and we want to ensure that schools are able to host spectators for their outdoor activities this fall.”

Churches and funeral homes will continue to be allowed to operate without restrictions.

Gordon has said he had hoped to eliminate by now the restrictions put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed 29 Wyomingites and over 160,000 people nationwide. However, the state, like many others, experienced a surge in new cases beginning in June. 

Of late, the number of new cases has begun to fall.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Massive Wyoming land deal put on hold
307 Politics

Massive Wyoming land deal put on hold

  • Updated

Wyoming's bid to purchase 5 million combined acres of land on Wyoming's southern tier has been put on hold after its owner, Occidental Petroleum, announced it would be moving forward with another bidder.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News