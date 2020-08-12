State extends health orders through August; ups outdoor gathering limit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state of Wyoming on Wednesday extended its coronavirus-related public health orders through the end of the month, but upped the outdoor gathering limit.

Under the changed rules, the maximum outdoor gathering limit will go from 250 to 1,000 people, provided a venue stays at no more than half its capacity, Gov. Mark Gordon's office announced Wednesday. Indoor gatherings, meanwhile, will remain at 50 people without restrictions and 250 people if social distancing and sanitation measures are used.

Restrictions governing restaurants, bars, gyms and performance spaces will remain in place through the end of the month. Meanwhile, one of the health orders requires students to wear face coverings in schools when they can't maintain six feet of separation.

“We are seeing promising trends but we want to continue to exercise caution as schools around the state prepare for reopening,” Gordon said in a statement. “We have seen outdoor events occur safely this summer and we want to ensure that schools are able to host spectators for their outdoor activities this fall.”

Churches and funeral homes will continue to be allowed to operate without restrictions.