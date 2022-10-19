State faces limits on quick ways to cut gas prices, report suggests

CHEYENNE — The state has a limited array of quick actions it could take to significantly – and for the longer term – reduce what people pay at the gas pump, a new report suggested.

In the works since June, when Mark Gordon established the Governor’s Gas and Diesel Working Group, the panel late Tuesday afternoon issued a report for ideas to trim prices.

As a news release noted, following public meetings in which testimony was provided, the panel “explored proposed solutions and prepared a report for Governor Gordon outlining their recommendations.”

The group identified “worldwide crude oil supply, refining capacity and unique regional considerations” as “impacting gas and diesel prices,” said the new document. “Many of these factors are beyond the control of Wyoming and, to some degree, the U.S. government. Those factors within our reach would take a significant timeline to address.”

For now, motorists are still feeling pain when they go to the gas pump, whether they are commercial truckers or everyday drivers. AAA reports a gallon of regular, unleaded gas cost an average of $3.89 in the state on Tuesday, up almost a dime over a month ago and an even greater increase from this time last year.

Diesel has followed a similar path, and often costs more than regular gas.

Prices are cheaper than their all-time highs reached earlier this summer, and gas on average is less expensive in Laramie County than across the state.

The “policy options for consideration” in the new document include encouraging the use of current gas apps, which people can download onto their smartphones and which can in some cases provide discounts or other features.

The panel mentioned the state could come up with its own app. When fuel prices exceed a certain threshold, this could “provide a refund to the purchaser” if they are a state resident, the group suggested.

There would be drawbacks.

“Potential long-term disadvantages” are “it could morph into an entitlement program that could be difficult to unwind or expand beyond fuel to other consumer goods and services.”

Another possibility would be to cut the state’s fuel tax, which is currently 24 cents per gallon of gas and diesel. This tack, too, could have side effects, the report noted.

The group “carefully considered” this and “concluded that it would be inefficient, have a minimal positive impact on Wyoming residents, and create a shortfall in highway construction and maintenance funding. A fuel tax holiday would cost the state approximately $120 million annually in lost revenue, money that would not be available for road maintenance or construction.”

The report listed other options, including those that could be taken over the longer term.

It mentioned, among other things, increasing “oil and gas production by reduction of royalties on state land,” and also helping the elderly and disabled with high fuel costs.

The document discussed how refinery capacity has been limited within the state. Increasing storage and refining capacity “makes a lot of sense,” as the state is an oil exporter, said Grier Bailey, the executive director of the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association.

Speaking by phone after the report’s issuance, he described adding such capacity as “a good long-term stability solution.”

“While some refineries in the U.S. have increased capacity, in Wyoming, no new refineries have been built in decades,” the report pointed out. “Two refineries have moved to refining renewable diesel, reducing gas and diesel refining capacity.”

Bolstering the amount of oil that can be converted into gas for vehicles, as well as the ability to store it in Wyoming, could help smooth out price changes, Bailey suggested.

As the news release from the governor’s office noted, “increasing the capacity of Wyoming refiners is a concept the Working Group identified as a goal.”

Bailey suggested the U.S. could produce more oil, which would help it not be so dependent on nations in the OPEC oil price cartel.

“We can’t completely divorce ourselves from the global fuel market, since it is a commodity” with a worldwide market, Bailey said by phone.

However, more domestic production “would fundamentally alter … our path” in this region, which is “isolated from generally global” issues, he continued. “We could do so much better in just domestic oil production.”

Others, besides this oil retailers group, represented on the panel included Brenda Henson, the director of the Wyoming Department of Revenue, and Luke Reiner, the director of the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Neither of their offices commented right away.

Three state lawmakers also participated: Sen. Ed Cooper, R-Ten Sleep, and Reps. Mike Greear, R-Worland, and Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs.

Greear declined to answer questions and the other two legislators did not comment right away.

The panel “heard considerable testimony that refining capacity within the state is a challenge,” noted Cooper, in a news release from Gordon’s office. “Due to refining capacity, fuel has become one of the largest imports.”

He went on to say that “as a longer-term solution, seeking ways to expand our refining capacity will help keep the cost of gas lower at the pump for Wyoming.”

For Stith, “the most promising direct policy recommendation involves incentivizing the use of existing fuel storage capacity to reduce upward pressure on prices,” he said in the written statement. “The working group did not recommend a state fuel tax holiday, as the bulk of the benefits would go to producers and out-of-state drivers and deplete the highway fund.”

Occidental Petroleum and the Wyoming Trucking Association were among the organizations with members on the panel. The company and the WTA had no comment.