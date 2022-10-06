State finds roughly 30 cases of rental relief fraud

Wyoming's Department of Family Services received 115 complaints of fraud related to the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program during a one-year period ending Aug. 1, a records request by the Star-Tribune found.

As of mid-September, the agency considered 28 tenants and landlords in active violation of the program's rules.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is a temporary relief fund created to help tenants struggling to pay rental complaints.

About 80 of the 115 complaints were against tenants, records show. The majority claimed tenants had pocketed ERAP money “without paying past due rent and utilities.”

Another 30 or so complaints involved landlords. Of those, 17 reported landlords for allegedly being overpaid by ERAP and not giving the extra money back, or applying for assistance on behalf of tenants they no longer had.

Many of the complaints appear to have stemmed from miscommunication or misunderstandings between landlords and tenants — and were never grounds for violations in the first place, records show.

In one case, an applicant received rental assistance but mistakenly confused it with a federal stimulus check. The issue was resolved after the Department of Family Services reached out to the renter.

More than a few times, applicants were reported for things that weren’t actually against the program’s rules. Occasionally, the Department of Family Services discovered the person being reported was never approved for ERAP in the first place.

Several complaints couldn’t be substantiated because the complainant never responded to outreach attempts by the agency.

Tenants accounted for 25 of those still considered non-compliant; and landlords, three.

A total of 21 cases were pending investigation by the Department of Family Services as of September, according to the records.

Tenants and landlords promise to use ERAP money for its intended purpose when they apply to the program.

But fraud is "definitely possible," said Kristie Arneson, a Department of Family Services administrator.

Most tenants who apply to the program use it to cover their rent and utilities. Those tenants — and their landlords — must fill out applications on the Department of Family Services’ website.

Once those applications are approved, the Department of Family Services sends a check to the landlord reimbursing the tenant’s rent. (Sometimes landlords decline to participate ERAP, though — in that case, the agency sends the check to the tenant instead.)

When Department of Family Services discovers someone has misused ERAP money, it tries to make contact with the offending party and make arrangements for the program to be paid back.

And if that landlord or tenant still doesn't follow through? The agency asks the attorney general’s office to get involved, Arneson said.

As of Sept. 30, ERAP has provided about $59 million in assistance to Wyoming residents — including $46 million paid directly to landlords, $9.1 million to renters, $3.5 million to utilities companies and $17,000 to reimburse moving costs, according to the Department of Family Services’ website.

Since last winter, the program has seen a steady increase in applications.

ERAP in August received record demand from Wyoming residents. The state gave out $6.6 million in rental assistance that month.

September saw a high amount of interest, too, Arneson said — but the Department of Family Services was waiting on its next wave of funding from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which slowed things down a little.

Under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Wyoming has access to up to $152 million in federal rental assistance. That money is set to expire in 2025.

