State funds no longer used for anti-sexualization event

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education will no longer use taxpayer money for a news conference here requested by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder.

A flyer for the event, labeled “Stop the Sexualization of Our Children,” was recently distributed by email. It stated the media event would be Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. in the Emerson Building on Capitol Avenue. The invitation said this is “to bring awareness to the growing issue of the sexualization of our children,” and the ways it’s occurring in schools.

The document said parents would share their own stories, state and national leaders would speak, and legislators would attend. A meeting was scheduled after lunch for parents, legislators and special guests.

The Wyoming Department of Education then informed the Wyoming Tribune Eagle it is not the organizer or sponsor, despite Schroeder’s support for the gathering.

WDE Communications Director Linda Finnerty sent a statement Thursday from Schroeder. It said he believes parents are the sole authority when it comes to teaching their children about sex and gender identity, and he is concerned teachers are “circumventing parental authority and imposing their personal views of sex and gender ideology on children without parent consent or notification.”

“The superintendent intends to give a voice to the vast majority of Wyoming parents who believe that school libraries are not the place for sexually graphic material,” according to the statement.

Changes

Since the flyer was distributed, the details of the event, and its association with the WDE, have changed.

Finnerty said Wednesday morning it was not sponsored by the agency, but there were funds being used for the press conference. Schroeder planned to use state dollars for food, lodging and travel for three people from No Left Turn, including the announced special guest, Executive Director Elana Fishbein.

Officials from No Left Turn didn’t immediately comment. Its website said it is a national grassroots movement that believes “K-12 education should be free from indoctrination and politicization.” It uses examples of The New York Times’ 1619 Project, critical race theory and comprehensive sexuality education as tools to overturn society by “sowing divisiveness and hate.”

Schroeder cited Wyoming Statute Article 7, Section 14 for spending authority for the group’s visit.

The law states, “The general supervision of the public schools shall be entrusted to the state superintendent of public instruction, whose powers and duties shall be prescribed under law.”

The further scope of those duties is outlined in W.S. 21-2-201 and 21-2-202, which includes “consult with and advise the state board, local school boards, local school administrators, teachers and interested citizens, and seek in every way to develop public support for a complete and uniform system of education for the citizens of this state.”

However, Finnerty told WTE Thursday morning the funds would no longer come from the state for guest-speaker travel. The event will no longer be at the Emerson Building.

“Although the superintendent believes it is well within his duties as state superintendent, he has decided to separate the press conference from the Wyoming Department of Education. No state funds will be used in connection with this event, and the final venue for the press conference is yet to be determined,” per a follow-up statement Finnerty emailed to the WTE. “The superintendent wants the focus of the discussion to be on the issue of parental authority and standing up against the inappropriate sexualization of Wyoming’s children.”

WDE staff

Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction Chad Auer weighed in on the separation of the state agency from the event, through a statement. He responded to the WTE on whether staff had concerns about agency funds and resources being used for the event.

“By constitutional design, there has always been and always will be tension between the role of the agency and the prerogative of the state superintendent,” he wrote. “My role as deputy superintendent is particularly tasked with navigating the often turbulent intersection of agency role vs. superintendent prerogative. Therefore, the short answer to your question is ‘yes’ because discomfort comes with the job.”

He said the question deserved “proper justice,” noting there will be times when the political opinions of the whoever is superintendent will not match every staffer’s. “Any personal discomfort arising from the differences between personal political opinions and those held by any given state superintendent have not distracted the agency from serving the mission.”

Auer explained the role of the agency is more tightly defined than the superintendent’s, and there are arguments that they have a wider range of issues they can engage in. He said there are guardrails to keep the role focused, and administrations “have strained these guardrails on occasion. In some instances, to the point where the Wyoming Supreme Court had to weigh in.”

Auer said he believes a proper balance has been struck by not using state money.

Location changes

“While addressing these issues is arguably within the prescribed responsibilities of the office of superintendent of public instruction, it could be argued that using taxpayer funds/agency resources to address this issue falls outside of the proper role of the agency,” Auer wrote. “When objectively presented with available options, Superintendent Schroeder decided to separate the press conference from the” WDE.

On Friday, Schroeder announced by email that the event will still take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne.

Schroeder didn’t respond to direct inquiries. He did respond to a stakeholder’s questions in an email, which was shared with the WTE. In an email to local attorney George Powers, Schroeder said the money to cover the costs will now come through donations. The event will continue to be open to the public, and will be publicly noticed when a new venue has been secured.

Schroeder said invitees are “parents, legislators and (when the new venue is secured) the press.” Specific state legislators have not been determined yet. Fishbein and her associates will be speakers.

Schroeder was appointed earlier this year by Gov. Mark Gordon to fill the remainder of Jillian Balow’s four-year term after she left to take a similar job in Virginia. He ran for the position, and was defeated in the Aug. 16 Republican primary by Megan Degenfelder.

On Nov. 8, Degenfelder faces Democrat Sergio Maldonado Sr.