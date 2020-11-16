State gives Aethon OK to inject Moneta pollutants into aquifer

Many towns in Wyoming “would kill” for a Madison source of drinking water, Spencer told the commission. “I think we can all agree water and groundwater are the lifeblood of our state,” she said.

Water disposal vs. development pace

Aethon’s predecessor, Encana, had built and operated the Neptune water treatment plant at the Moneta Divide Field, Aethon executive Tom Nelson told the commission. But that facility has become “uneconomical to operate” and has been shut down, he said.

Aethon and Burlington Resources won permission from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to expand the small Moneta Divide Field by 4,250 wells. But Aethon has not resolved how to dispose of 59 million gallons of tainted water a day that would be produced during peak field development.

Aethon has “very limited” opportunities to dispose of the water, attorney Throne told the commission. Water pumped out of energy wells releases hydrocarbons but laws and regulations limit what can then be done with the briny flow.

Aethon could build treatment plants or evaporation and settling ponds or it could limit the pace of production, the BLM has said.