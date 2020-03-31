State lawmaker argues need to re-open economy amid coronavirus pandemic

Amid a series of closures around the state, at least one Wyoming lawmaker wants to pursue options to reopen the economy, a move contradicting recommendations to contain the virus backed by most in the medical community.
In a letter to Gov. Mark Gordon this week, Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette, argued that social isolation policies intended to “flatten the curve” have had a detrimental effect on the state’s economy with no end in sight, potentially causing more harm than good. The letter, which Clem later posted to his Facebook page, seemed to address a number of moves employed by the Gordon administration in recent weeks to slow the virus’ spread.
To date, these have included the closure of establishments like bars and coffee shops, the cancellation of school and various sporting events, and limitations on public gatherings of 10 or more people. According to state health officials, these measures are designed to avoid overwhelming local hospitals with a flood of coronavirus patients.
While Clem acknowledged the accepted wisdom currently endorsed by most epidemiologists – that containment and social isolation is the best means to slow the spread of the virus – he questioned whether there could be a balance struck between reopening segments of the economy and containing the highly contagious virus, which has no cure, no vaccine, and can be especially dangerous to some at-risk populations.
“The damage to the economy, the state, and society may be worse than the disease, all while people get the disease anyway,” he wrote. “We must prepare to live with this disease while maximizing economic activity.”
The Wyoming Medical Society has urged the governor to issue a shelter-in-place order to avoid the "horrific effects" of the virus' spread.
The medical community has almost unanimously recommended against reopening economic activity, arguing it will inevitably lead to increasing cases of the virus, more hospitalizations and, potentially, lives lost. In a meeting of the Natrona County School Board last week, infectious disease physician Mark Dowell told school officials it could be “disastrous” to reopen schools too quickly, while state health officer Alexia Harrist has maintained the best means to control the virus is through continued closures and social isolation policies.
“The best tool we have to reduce the potential burden on our health care system and save lives is for all of us to limit our contact with other people as much as possible,” Harrist said in a statement last week announcing the extension of health-related closures until mid-April. “Of course it is most important for people who are ill to stay home unless they need medical attention.”
Lawmaker’s perspective
In a phone interview with the Star-Tribune, Clem stopped short of saying the state should take strides to immediately reopen the economy. Instead, he said it should consider planning a means to simultaneously reopen business and combat the spread through a combination of increased testing and dipping into the state’s rainy day fund to fund public health measures to fight the virus, like field hospitals and increased medical supplies.
He argued that most people – an estimated 70 percent, he said – are going to contract the virus regardless and that the virus could potentially appear and reappear throughout the year, doing more harm to the state’s economy at a time where oil prices are down and the stock market has fallen considerably.
Given the estimated time it will take to develop a vaccine – health experts say it will take 12-18 months – Clem argued that something has to give.
“It’s hard because people accuse you of, you know, putting the economy over people’s lives,” he said in an interview. “And certainly, you know, there’s a balance there. I don’t want anybody to lose their life, but yet we have to recognize reality for what it is. I mean, people are going to get this doesn’t mean we have to shut everything down in the economy and then create more damage. And that’s, that’s where I get concerned is if this belong here, this goes on, the more businesses are not coming back, the more people are going to be unemployed.”
“I just don’t want to make it worse in the fall by not being proactive,” he added.
Most experts agree that the best solution to stall the worst impacts on the economy come from an aggressive containment policy. In a first-of-its kind paper released this week, the conservative-leaning American Enterprise Institute found that while much is still unknown, aggressive social distancing measures in the short-term will likely have the least amount of economic harm over the long-term, potentially allowing the economy to open quicker than if less-aggressive measures are taken.
Personal liberties
But among some conservatives, the fear of government overreach to combat the spread has presented a very real concern for their personal liberties, even as unilateral and strict approaches to containing the virus have so far proven to be the most effective means of flattening the curve. For governors in Republican states, the issue of containment without instituting too many restrictions on private businesses has put them in a potentially compromising position, where the needed steps to contain the virus seem to contradict the liberties afforded to the public.
“When our founders drafted the Constitution, they didn’t say, you know, all of these rights, the freedom to assemble and all of these things that we have in our Constitution, they didn’t say, ‘You know what, we could have those except in cases of a pandemic or epidemic,’” said Clem. “I have no doubt that this is on [the governor’s] mind. I know it is probably very uncomfortable for him. As far as treading on people’s civil liberties and their constitutional rights, that’s a red line for me.”
“Patrick Henry once said, ‘Give me liberty or give me death,’” added Clem. “Boy, that’s not the attitude of America today. You know, now it’s ‘Give me liberty or give me $1,200.’”
Without aggressive action from the federal government, however, it is ultimately up to individual states to make those decisions. The absence of aggressive social distancing policies like those seen in Taiwan and South Korea – or even in states like Washington and Colorado – could lead to even bigger problems in Wyoming, one expert argued, particularly given a federal government that has, so far, left many states wanting for supplies to help counter the pandemic.
“I think [Clem] underestimates the rapidity of spread and overestimates our capacity to build these services,” David Wheeler, a Casper-based neurologist, wrote in an email to the Star-Tribune. “He also has not adequately understood the beneficial effects of early and tight lockdowns in China, S. Korea and Singapore. I don’t agree that we can salvage the economy on top of corpses.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.