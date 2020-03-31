State lawmaker argues need to re-open economy amid coronavirus pandemic

“It’s hard because people accuse you of, you know, putting the economy over people’s lives,” he said in an interview. “And certainly, you know, there’s a balance there. I don’t want anybody to lose their life, but yet we have to recognize reality for what it is. I mean, people are going to get this doesn’t mean we have to shut everything down in the economy and then create more damage. And that’s, that’s where I get concerned is if this belong here, this goes on, the more businesses are not coming back, the more people are going to be unemployed.”

“I just don’t want to make it worse in the fall by not being proactive,” he added.

Most experts agree that the best solution to stall the worst impacts on the economy come from an aggressive containment policy. In a first-of-its kind paper released this week, the conservative-leaning American Enterprise Institute found that while much is still unknown, aggressive social distancing measures in the short-term will likely have the least amount of economic harm over the long-term, potentially allowing the economy to open quicker than if less-aggressive measures are taken.

Personal liberties