State lawmaker confronts Susan Gore over NY Times spy report

A state lawmaker that the New York Times reported was the subject of a spying effort tied to Wyoming Liberty Group founder Susan Gore says she confronted the Gore-Tex heiress Monday at the Wyoming Capitol.

Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, said she approached Gore at a meeting of the Senate Minerals Committee.

"Susan Gore, who paid over a million dollars to spy on me and members of the legislature for over a year, just testified in Senate Minerals," Provenza wrote in a tweet. "When I shook her hand and said 'You paid over a million dollars to have spies sent to my home.' She replied, 'I know, I made you famous.'"

Provenza said that interaction was the only time the two have spoken.

In June of last year, The New York Times reported that two conservative operatives, Sofia LaRocca and Beau Maier, posed as progressive donors to infiltrate Wyoming’s liberal and moderate Republican circles and gather information. The article stated Gore, a wealthy conservative donor, funded the effort.

The Times reported that LaRocca and Maier went on double dates with Provenza and her now-husband, Nate Martin of liberal advocacy group Better Wyoming. While at dinner, the spying couple floated ideas to target Republicans in the state by digging up damaging materials on them.

When approached Monday by the Star-Tribune, Gore did not respond directly when asked whether she made the comment to Provenza.

"I'm a famous name," she said, when asked if her alleged remark to Provenza was an admission of guilt.

Weeks after the New York Times story, Gore denied the report in a statement titled “New York Journalists Sow DISINFORMATION in Wyoming.”

“This is much ado about nothing — like a hamburger that makes your mouth water, but when you pick it up for a bite, you discover that the bun is empty,” she wrote in a statement. “It’s a nothingburger.”

On Monday, when asked multiple times whether she maintains her denial of the spying reports, Gore said nothing, but put her finger up to her lips in a shushing motion.

"It sounded like an admission of guilt, as in she was well aware that she spent over a million dollars to have trained spies sent to my home under false pretenses," Provenza said later. "The manner in which she said it came off as though she was proud and reveled in doing so."

Provenza said she asked Gore a follow-up question, but Gore walked away.

Other than her comments at the Capitol and the statement she released, Gore has remained virtually silent on the topic.

State Democratic Party leaders and Wyoming Speaker of the House Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, were also among those who were targeted in the spying operation, the New York Times reported.

In 2008, Gore founded the Wyoming Liberty Group, a political advocacy organization with conservative and libertarian leanings. In more recent years, she has become a donor to far-right conservative and libertarian candidates and groups.

Provenza said she feels "flabbergasted and angry" about the interaction Monday.

"After she claimed the whole ordeal was a “nothing burger” it is astonishing that she boldly took claim for my fame (that I didn’t know I had)," Provenza said in a text message. "I am angry that she came to the people’s capitol to participate in the legislative process when she has worked so diligently through dark money and anti-democratic processes."

