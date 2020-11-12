State lawmakers consider tightening restrictions on hemp products

Further, the legislation would prohibit hemp products containing CBD from being promoted as dietary supplements or medical cures and would require a label saying, “This product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.”

The Joint Agriculture Committee voted 6-5 to take up the bill at its Aug. 27 meeting.

“I think we need to do something,” said state Rep. Glenn Moniz, R-Laramie, after hearing from Eckerdt and Lincoln County Prevention Specialist Brittany Ritter. “I think it’s really exciting for the State of Wyoming on the economic potential that hemp has for our state,” Ritter told the panel, “but there is some concern coming from the prevention side of hemp and the issue of smokable hemp coming into our state.”

She said there’s evidence that smoking the substance can cause liver damage and intestinal problems, interact with medications and cause changes in alertness and mood. “We think because this product is so new, and there is such little testing on the definite effects, especially long-term effects, it’s hard to say for sure exactly what could happen to somebody that is consuming — especially in our youth population with an undeveloped brain,” Ritter said.