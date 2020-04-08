State leaders discourage out-of-state visitors from recreating in Wyoming

The surge in visitors taking advantage of Wyoming's prime recreational outfits has also caught the attention of other officials, including Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr. She's concerned the persistence in vacation travel across state lines poses a real threat to public health here.

"Tourism is really critical for us, we don’t want to turn people away and we want them to come here; we just want them to come here at the right time," she said in a phone interview Tuesday.

Orr was first alerted to the issue when her younger brother told her a Laramie fishing shop was seeing an unusual increase in out-of-state residents purchasing fishing licenses.

Though nonresident daily fishing license purchases are down 21 percent compared to previous years, annual licenses for nonresidents remain steady. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department sent an email to 4,300 nonresident license holders asking them to abide by the quarantine directive or stay home.

"We are asking nonresidents who cannot quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to Wyoming to delay their trips and stay home — regardless of if they are fishing, hunting, planning to collect antlers, boat or otherwise recreate," said Sara DiRienzo, a spokeswoman for the agency.