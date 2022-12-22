State mourns volunteer firefighter who died during rescue

In a town with fewer than 500 people, the loss of a local firefighter right before the holidays is being felt deeply.

Bruce Wayne Lang, 68, of Pine Haven, “died doing what he did best, taking care of everyone else,” his family wrote in his obituary.

On Dec. 15, Lang, a training officer for Pine Haven Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a report of a man who had fallen through the ice while driving his off-road vehicle on Keyhole Reservoir shortly after 9 p.m., authorities said.

Lang drove to the scene in his own utility-terrain vehicle, and eventually went out onto the ice with Pine Haven resident Jason Jerry Otto, 48, and a third unidentified man in an attempt to conduct a rescue.

The weather that night was particularly brutal, with 40 to 50 mph gusting wind and snow, poor visibility and frigid temperatures, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office reported. “Witnesses stated that they lost sight of the UTV as it went out across the reservoir.”

While responding in blizzard-like conditions, the UTV plunged into open water.

Lang and Otto drowned, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. The third man inside the ATV was rescued, along with the man who had initially fallen through the ice.

On Friday, the day of Lang’s funeral, people across Wyoming will join his family, friends and colleagues in mourning his death. The U.S. and Wyoming flag will be flown at half-staff statewide, Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement.

“We recognize that this loss impacts the entire community of Pine Haven,” Gordon said in the statement. “These tragedies are a reminder of the risks that accompany the selfless commitment of first responders in our state, who are all deeply committed to serving their fellow citizens.”

The Wyoming Local Assistance State Team, which is coordinated by Wyoming Assistant State Fire Marshal Mark Young and Laramie Fire Department Chief Dan Johnson, will also attend the funeral, said Mark Norford, a spokesperson for the fire marshal’s office. It will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Keyhole Country Club in Pine Haven.

“It’s a program that gives comfort to the family and the department after a firefighter dies in the line-of-duty,” Norford said.

Lang’s career was based upon serving the needs and protecting the safety of others.

He grew up on a farm near Elkton, South Dakota, before joining the army in the fall of 1973, according to the obituary. He completed a tour of duty, mainly in Germany, before returning to Watertown, South Dakota, in 1976.

Three years later, Lang married "the love of his life," Linda Carlson. A few short years after that, they began their life in Pine Haven.

Lang worked as a mechanic for Cordero Rojo coal mine for 30 years before retiring. He was simultaneously a Wyoming EMT for over 30 years. He was also on Pine Haven’s first Town Counsel when Pine Haven was incorporated in December 1986; Lang was a staple of the community from the beginning.

Apart from his busy professional life, Lang was passionate about elk hunting, fishing, horseback riding and snowmobiling, his obituary states. He was also passionate about his family.

Lang’s favorite memories were teaching his daughter, Rebecca Marushack, to hunt and fish, and spending quality time with his wife. He has two sisters, Sandy Shultz and Barbara Lang.

“Bruce very much enjoyed the mountains and the peacefulness they gave,” the obituary states. “His wife is still his greatest passion.”

Town Fire Chief TJ Gideon and Lang's daughter could not be reached for comment.