State, national experts discuss social media and youth mental health during Wyoming PBS panel

“It’s about how we portray ourselves on social media, too,” she said. “It is this fear ... if we can’t present ourselves that way.”

Social media can also provide different avenues for communication, which opens up the possibility for things like sexting and cyberbullying. Cossaboon and Fardella both acknowledged that has become an issue in recent years.

Addressing those problems tends to revolve around education, for both the student and parent, they said.

“At this point, it’s become part of our culture to some extent, it’s a way of interacting, and we have to really educate people in terms of long-term consequences,” Cossaboon said.

The panelists all agreed that social media is not going away and that it’s not all negative. Online platforms can help connect people across vast distances or can help someone find needed resources.

But balance is crucial for keeping the platforms positive, Andreen said. She said to think of social media as food.

“It’s going to be part of our lives, we have to start to really understand what’s healthy for us as an individual,” she said.