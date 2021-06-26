State, national experts discuss social media and youth mental health during Wyoming PBS panel

Social media is a ubiquitous part of American society.
On average, Americans pick up their cellphones 58 times a day, and spend roughly three hours for every 24 on their mobile devices, according to a 2019 study. For teens, that number on average rises to seven hours a day, according to a separate study from the 2019 Common Sense Census.
Wyoming PBS this week sat down with state and national experts to discuss the effect that online culture is having on youth mental health.
The program is part of the national “Well Beings” tour led by Washington, D.C.-based public broadcaster WETA. The project launched May 2020 and has included trips to numerous public broadcasting stations across the U.S., each focusing on a different element of youth mental health.
Host Craig Blumenshine was joined by Cody High School psychologist Daniel Cossaboon, Wyoming School Resource Officers Association president Manny Fardella, college sophomore and Jackson native Millie Peck, and documentarian Scilla Andreen.
The conversation ranged from how social media affects self-esteem to sexting to cyberbullying to how to find balance in an online world.
“It’s no doubt social media (and) mental health go hand in hand,” said Fardella, who works as a school resource officer in Cheyenne, adding that the issue seems to start in elementary school when many students are now getting their first phones.
The concern is not necessarily that children have access to social media platforms, but rather that they don't always learn how to regulate the time they spend.
“The bottom line is most kids do fine with (social media,) but there’s a small percentage that don’t,” Cossaboon explained.
For some students, the platforms create a constant barrage of negative feelings. A person might become obsessed with how many photos their friends have of them, or might feel bad because they’re missing out on a social event being posted about online.
Peck can speak to those feelings personally.
“I realized that every time I put the phone down, I felt worse,” she said. “It degraded me slowly but surely.”
Peck is open about her personal struggles with depression, anxiety and body image. Through talk therapy, she eventually realized that social media was contributing to her malaise and now tries to stay off sites like Instagram.
But Peck wants older generations to understand the draw.
“It’s about how we portray ourselves on social media, too,” she said. “It is this fear ... if we can’t present ourselves that way.”
Social media can also provide different avenues for communication, which opens up the possibility for things like sexting and cyberbullying. Cossaboon and Fardella both acknowledged that has become an issue in recent years.
Addressing those problems tends to revolve around education, for both the student and parent, they said.
“At this point, it’s become part of our culture to some extent, it’s a way of interacting, and we have to really educate people in terms of long-term consequences,” Cossaboon said.
The panelists all agreed that social media is not going away and that it’s not all negative. Online platforms can help connect people across vast distances or can help someone find needed resources.
But balance is crucial for keeping the platforms positive, Andreen said. She said to think of social media as food.
“It’s going to be part of our lives, we have to start to really understand what’s healthy for us as an individual,” she said.
Andreen directed the 2018 documentary “Like” about social media addiction. In making that film, Andreen learned a handful of tips that she said have helped her limit her own online time, like turning her screen to grayscale or limiting time spent scrolling to 20-minute increments.
She also suggested parents invite their children to participate in setting rules for social media use, a tactic Peck echoed.
“They have to understand why they don’t want to use social media,” Peck said of her peers. “Maybe instead of saying you can’t have your phone here or there, after they have their phone, ask ‘How do you feel now?’”
Youth mental health is a complex topic, and social media is just one variable. Both Fardella and Cossaboon said the larger problem is one of money and resources. Families can’t afford treatment, and there aren’t enough practitioners here to provide it to everyone if they could afford it.
Nationally, teen suicide is on the rise. It was the second-leading cause of death for 15- to 24-year-olds in 2019. But in Wyoming, the problem is particularly severe.
On average nationwide, fewer than 14 individuals per 100,000 from age 15 to 24 died by suicide in 2019. In Wyoming, it was nearly 34 per 100,000 people, according to state data. That’s about a 40% increase from 2016.
For suicide among residents 15-19 years old, Wyoming had the second most nationally in 2019 — behind only Alaska.
Cossaboon has been leading the charge to require students to receive suicide prevention training because research shows a suicidal teen is more likely to tell a friend before an adult. Staff is already legally obligated to participate in that training.
The effort failed in a legislative committee this February, but Cossaboon said he isn’t giving up.
“We’re just going to bring that in front of the Legislature pretty much every year until we get something done on that front," he said, "because we need to do something.”
