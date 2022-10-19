State nonprofits to host free civil rights workshop in Washakie

The ACLU of Wyoming, Riverton Peace Mission and other state nonprofits will host a free, day-long civil rights workshop on Saturday in Washakie.
The workshop, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. at the Frank B. Wise Business Center, will cover topics ranging from voting rights and voter suppression tactics, rights regarding interactions with law enforcement, fair housing law and rights for victims of sexual assault.
Speakers will include:
- Angie Dorsch, executive director of Equal Justice Wyoming;
- Sara Robinson, program attorney for the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence Sexual Assault; and
- Antonio Serrano, advocacy director for the ACLU of Wyoming.
“Know this for sure: Your rights aren’t going anywhere. But we must each remain vigilant in our efforts to protect our rights in this country and arm ourselves with the skills and education to do so,” Serrano said in a Monday news release. “By knowing your rights, you’ll better prepared to advocate for yourself, your family and your neighbors. Don’t allow anyone to take advantage of your uncertainty and anxiety.”
To register, visit the Riverton Peace Mission's website. Lunch will be provided.