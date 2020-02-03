State offers matching grant program for rural internet enhancement

“Wyoming has established that $10 million fund to hand out to a provider where there is a city, a county or a joint powers board to deliver that level of broadband to underserved areas,” Worthen said. “There are two applications in for that fund right now.”

“There are a number of people on the advisory council who bring different strengths and abilities to that council,” Worthen said. “What I’m bringing is an understanding of broadband, so I can help analyze these applications, and I can help determine if this will be the best way to serve an underserved community.”

Wyoming is famously a bootstrap community. Where there’s work to be done, there’s typically someone to do it. Worthen said the culture is no different within the broadband internet community.

“Wyoming is a roll-up-your-sleeves type of environment, and we deserve this kind of stuff,” Worthen said. “We see the change that (broadband access) can generate in a small community, or even what is simply a census-designated place. We are making an impact in those areas.”