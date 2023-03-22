Wyoming suspended its cloud seeding program — a strategy used throughout the Upper Colorado River Basin to boost snowfall at high altitudes — in the Sierra Madre Mountain Range on March 12 after snowpack levels climbed well above the local end-of-winter median, state officials announced Monday.

“The Sierra Madre Mountains have had an impressive amount of natural snow this season,” said Julie Gondzar, who heads the Wyoming Water Development Office’s cloud seeding program. The region is on track to stay above the cutoff to suspend operations, she said, “even if there’s no snow for the next few weeks.”

Wyoming’s cloud seeding initiatives are typically active from November through April. It’s been six years since the state suspended any of them ahead of the typical spring cutoff.

But after years of dry conditions, Wyoming has been battered this winter by a series of storms that have dumped considerable snow over the state.

In the Sierra Madres, Gondzar’s team relies on airborne cloud seeding along with a pair of ground-based generators added last year. And while activity there has ceased for now, the state is continuing to employ aerial methods in the Medicine Bow Mountain Range and ground-based methods in the Wind River Mountain Range.

“We have not reached our suspension criteria for those mountain ranges,” Gondzar said. “And we’re not close, either.”

As of Monday, snowpack in the Little Snake River Basin, where the Sierra Madres are located, had risen to 156% of the daily 30-year median, according to the Wyoming office of the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Snow levels were also at or above the daily median, though to a lesser extent, in all but one of Wyoming’s 18 other river basins.

In the Upper North Platte and Wind River basins — where Wyoming’s cloud seeding measures remain in effect — snowpack was at 128% and 115% of the median on Monday, respectively.

The state’s cloud seeding program is intended to increase water supplies not only in Wyoming, but in the parched Colorado River Basin states downstream. Researchers are still trying to pinpoint exactly how effective it is, Gondzar said, but “we know cloud seeding works.”

Wyoming is currently participating in a study aimed at making aerial cloud seeding more precise, she said. Initial results are expected later this year.

The Water Development Office was given $1.68 million by the Wyoming Legislature this year to continue its cloud seeding programs. An amendment that would’ve removed that funding from the omnibus water bill, led by Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, failed on the Senate floor by a vote of 13 to 18.

A portion of a $2.4 million cloud seeding grant from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced last week by the Southern Nevada Water Authority, but aimed largely at Wyoming, Utah and Colorado, will also eventually be funneled into the state’s programs, Gondzar said.

“Wyoming will see some of that money in the future,” she said. “We just don’t know how much or exactly how it’s going to be used at this time.”