State plans for aerial photography of counties

BUFFALO (WNE) — Dozens of airplanes commissioned by the Wyoming Department of Revenue will take flight this spring to provide assessors with a clearer picture of the counties they serve.

“Wyoming historically has not had very good aerial photography,” said Jim Waller, Johnson County's planner. "It has been kind of hit and miss, and the photography we have on our county map server has not been updated since 2012. That's why the Department of Revenue started looking at the benefits of having better imagery throughout the state of Wyoming.”

The Department of Revenue has contracted with EagleView’s aerial measurement service to take aerial shots of all areas of the state that are densely populated with buildings, Waller said. For Johnson County, that will mean updated imagery of Buffalo, Kaycee and northern Johnson County up to the Sheridan County border.

