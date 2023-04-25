Wyoming’s shed hunting season will open two weeks late — on May 15 instead of May 1 — in most regulated areas to reduce stress on wildlife, state officials announced Tuesday.

The delay, which the Wyoming Game and Fish Department warned was a possibility earlier this month, will impact the collection of shed antlers and horns in all or parts of Albany, Carbon, Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater and Uinta counties. It excludes only Teton County, where shed hunting will begin as planned at 6 a.m. on May 1.

The emergency rules and a map of the affected areas are available on the Game and Fish website, as is a complete list of access restrictions. Anyone caught violating the extended closures may be cited and could face fines or the loss of hunting and fishing privileges, the agency said.

“Big game animals have experienced a tough winter and are highly vulnerable to human-caused disturbances, such as being moved around by people on the landscape gathering antlers,” said Rick King, chief of wildlife for Game and Fish, in a statement.

Very cold temperatures and above-average snowfall have made this winter an especially deadly one for Wyoming’s wildlife. And agency monitoring has found that many surviving big game animals have remained on their winter ranges so far this year.

“The unnecessary use of energy and undue stress can increase mortality,” King said. “Postponing the shed antler collection in some areas of the state will help minimize stress, protect big game and increase their chance of survival.”

Officials opted not to postpone the start of the season in Teton County partly because “relatively few” pronghorn and mule deer — the hardest-hit species — spend the winter there.

Teton County also sees “a large influx of antler hunters” on U.S. Forest Service lands near the National Elk Refuge, according to a Game and Fish press release. The multiple agencies involved with season setting in the region met and decided to stick with the scheduled date.

“We know shed hunting is a popular activity for many families in Wyoming,” Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik said in a statement, “and we appreciate everyone's understanding, patience and cooperation.”