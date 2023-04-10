Wyoming’s property tax refund program is officially accepting applications for the 2022 tax year — and this time, more residents than ever qualify.

Approved households are granted refunds equal to 75% of their property tax bill or 50% of the median residential property tax in their county, whichever is less. (The latter is calculated by the Wyoming Department of Revenue every year, and can be viewed on the department's website at revenue.wyo.gov.)

“We recognize the importance of keeping property taxes low so families can remain in their homes and communities,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a Friday announcement.

To qualify, households must:

have been a resident of Wyoming for at least five years;

live in Wyoming for more than six months out of the 2022 tax year;

make at least 125% of the county or state level area median income, whichever ceiling is higher; and

own less than $150,000 in household assets per adult in the home.

The deadline to apply to the program is June 5.

Applications can be submitted at wptrs.wyo.gov or at your county treasurer's office. You’ll need copies of your tax bill and tax receipts (which you can get from the treasurer’s office) as well as proof-of-income documents like IRS form 1040s, I.R.A pension letters and social security benefit letters.

For more information about how the program works, who qualifies and how to apply, reach out to your treasurer’s office or visit the Wyoming Department of Revenue's website.

If you live in Teton County, you can also apply to a county-level version of the property tax refund program. As of Monday, details about that program hadn't been announced yet.

Before this year, the both the county state property tax refund programs were limited to households earning less than or equal to three-fourths of the statewide median household income or three-fourths the median income in the applicant's county of residence (again, depending on which ceiling was higher.)

With rising inflation squeezing more and more Wyoming households, the Wyoming State Legislature this year voted to raise that threshold.

“Based on the expanded criteria adopted by the legislature, we anticipate being able to provide property tax relief to nearly double the number of homeowners assisted last year,” Brenda Henson, director of the Wyoming Department of Revenue, said in the announcement.

The property tax refund program bill, sponsored by the Joint Revenue Committee, was one of two major property tax proposals passed by the Legislature this year.

The other was a proposed constitutional amendment that, if adopted into law, would establish a fourth tax class exclusively for residential property.

Right now, Wyoming residences fall under the same tax category as commercial and industrial property. They're all all taxed at the same assessment rate of 9.5%. That means the state can't change the assessment rate for residential property without affecting the revenue it makes from commercial and industrial land.

Even though the proposed constitutional amendment, brought by Rep. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, cleared the statehouse in February and was signed into law by Gordon in March, voters will still have to weigh in before it can be adopted into law. It's expected to appear on the 2024 election ballot.

There were more than a dozen other property tax-related bills considered by lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session, but the vast majority died long before making it to Gordon’s desk.