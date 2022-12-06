 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State rules out widespread illness in Fremont County duck deaths

Mallard

A male mallard, also known as a wild duck, floats down one of the irrigation canals as the growing season ramps up in Albuquerque, N.M. in March 2017.

 Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

Highly pathogenic avian influenza did not cause the mass die-off of mallard ducks discovered last week at Ocean Lake.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is testing some of the 77 ducks collected from the popular Fremont County hunting and fishing spot to determine what killed them. It notified the Star-Tribune on Monday that the ducks tested negative for the deadly strain of avian influenza that has been prevalent in Wyoming and throughout the country this year.

A goose euthanized during the incident, however, did test positive for the disease.

Rene Schell, information and education specialist at the agency’s Lander office, emphasized last week that avian influenza was only one of a number of possible reasons for the die-off.

Several other possibilities, including environmental toxins, were likelier culprits, she said. An algae bloom or some other natural occurrence could have produced such a toxin.

Minnesota’s statewide paper reported shortly before the Ocean Lake die-off that a fungus, potentially spread through contaminated food, was suspected to have caused a similar event south of Minneapolis.

The shallow, marshy Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area is a popular spot for migrating birds — and for recreators — year round.

Game and Fish has urged those handling wildlife in the area to be especially mindful of standard precautions and keep pets away from sick and dead game. It also turned off the lake’s aerator to let the water ice over and force remaining birds to disperse.

With the cause unknown, it has not issued any additional recommendations.

Schell said in a Monday email that the agency’s lab will continue testing the ducks in search of answers.

