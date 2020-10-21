State’s Teton land revenue request gets only three construction plans

A proposal for another rural school section — located south of Wilson — calls for a 25-year lease on part of the property for development of a “luxury camping experience.” The “glamping” development would have at least 90 tents that would accommodate guests from May to September.

The state received no development proposals for the other three complete school sections. One plan for a section close to Jackson but almost completely inside the Gros Ventre Wilderness on the Bridger-Teton National Forest proposed a voluntary fee box for recreationists. The unnamed proponent said between 10 and 100 people a day might hike, ski or hunt on the mountainous, wildlife-rich property.

One of the two other sections for which there were no proposals is located south of Jackson and is bordered on three sides by national forest lands. The other is east of the National Elk Refuge, is surrounded by national forest, is on the edge of the Gros Ventre Wilderness and is reached via a crude road that is closed and unplowed in the winter.

A coalition of conservation groups also seeks to partner with the state to preserve the “high natural resource value” of key properties, especially those bordering public lands. Conservation purchases and conveyance to federal agencies like the U.S. Forest Service also could bring in “substantial revenue,” the groups said.