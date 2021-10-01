State says tribes not eligible for Business Council money

The AG’s office suggested that tribal entities should have to enter into a cooperative agreement with the state before applying for funding through the WBC program, Kozlowski said.

But Case objected to that idea, pointing out that the WBC already enters into formal agreements with all of its grantees before distributing money.

“They can put whatever they want, whatever they agree to, in all of those agreements,” Case said. “So why do we need to come back and poke our friends in the eye and say, ‘now we want you to do this first step before you can apply,’ when we’ve been trying to treat them equal for nearly two decades? …

“This has the feeling of imposing an additional step and questioning what we’ve done before.”

Kozlowski confirmed that the WBC does have the authority to create its own rules, but after speaking with the AG’s office, she said “it was my understanding (that) that was not the preferable way” to proceed with tribal applications.

She added that she “did not understand the differentiation – why (tribal entities) had to do the cooperative agreement first.”

“Our reading of the statute was that the tribes already had the ability to participate in the program,” she said.