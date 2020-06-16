State Supreme Court clears way for transgender woman to change sex on birth certificate

The Wyoming Supreme Court ruled last week that a lower court could give Wyomingites an order to change their sex on their birth certificates, clearing the way for transgender residents here to alter records to reflect their gender identity.
The case landed in front of the high court after the Laramie County District Court ruled that it didn’t have the authority to grant an order to a transgender woman who needed it to have her birth certificate changed. The order is required by the state Department of Health to make the change, but the lower court ruled that it couldn’t issue such a document. That left the woman, identified in court records by her initials, in limbo.
The lower court’s decision was appealed by the woman late last year. In a ruling issued last week, the justices reversed the district court’s ruling and determined that issuing the orders were within the jurisdiction of the courts.
In a statement, Cheyenne attorney George Powers told the Star-Tribune that he was “pleased” with the court’s ruling.
“Our client is a transgender woman, who simply wants to exercise her rights under existing Wyoming law,” Powers wrote. “The law provides that every citizen in Wyoming has a right to ask for an amendment to their birth certificate, but first they must obtain a court order. When our client tried to exercise her rights, the trial court concluded that it did not have jurisdiction to consider her petition and denied her request without reaching the merits.”
Powers said the woman will now have the ability to go back to the Laramie County District Court so she can receive the order and, ultimately, change her birth certificate to reflect her gender identity.
Attorney General Bridget Hill, who represented the opposing side in the appeal, declined to comment when reached by email late last week.
