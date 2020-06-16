State Supreme Court clears way for transgender woman to change sex on birth certificate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Wyoming Supreme Court ruled last week that a lower court could give Wyomingites an order to change their sex on their birth certificates, clearing the way for transgender residents here to alter records to reflect their gender identity.

The case landed in front of the high court after the Laramie County District Court ruled that it didn’t have the authority to grant an order to a transgender woman who needed it to have her birth certificate changed. The order is required by the state Department of Health to make the change, but the lower court ruled that it couldn’t issue such a document. That left the woman, identified in court records by her initials, in limbo.

The lower court’s decision was appealed by the woman late last year. In a ruling issued last week, the justices reversed the district court’s ruling and determined that issuing the orders were within the jurisdiction of the courts.

In a statement, Cheyenne attorney George Powers told the Star-Tribune that he was “pleased” with the court’s ruling.