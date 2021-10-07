State to help coal communities compete for economic diversification funds

The Gillette College Foundation is submitting another application to create an “office of transformation” staffed with two contract positions. The city and county have already agreed to support the effort with office space and tech support, Foundation Executive Director Heidi Gross said.

The new office would “pull together all of these great studies that Campbell County has done in the last few years,” Gross said. “We did a Carbon Valley feasibility study. We did a higher-education study. We also did a healthcare study, and we’ve done all of these just within the last few years. And so the first thing this implementation manager will do is pull together all of these things.”

Sweetwater County Economic Development Coalition will submit a grant application for its Sweetwater County Industrial Plan, a proposal to develop portions of 15,000 acres east of Rock Springs. The proposal is included within a larger framework now being developed by the Wyoming Energy Authority called the Wyoming Energy Transformation Regional Cluster.

Bendel, of the Energy Authority, said the regional cluster framework attempts to satisfy requirements of the federal coal communities stimulus programs.