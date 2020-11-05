State volleyball: Class 3A preview

The Wranglers (21-2-1) enter state on a 16-match winning streak, during which they have dropped only 10 sets. They return an all-state hitter in senior Jamie Streit as they chase their first state title since 1999.

The Bearcats (22-2) have advanced to at least the semifinals the past four years and are 16-1 against 3A competition on the season. ... The defending state champion Outlaws (15-6) have the talent and experience to make it back to the title match for the fourth year in a row. ... The Warriors (15-7) have won eight of their past nine matches. ... Four of the Buffalos' (16-8) losses came to Southwest Conference rival Pinedale, with two others coming at the hands of 4A Star Valley.