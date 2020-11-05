 Skip to main content
State volleyball: Class 3A preview
State Volleyball Reaction

The Rawlins volleyball team celebrates after defeating Worland to win the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Championship on Nov. 9, 2019 at the Casper Events Center.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

DEFENDING CHAMP: Rawlins

TEAM TO BEAT: Pinedale.

The Wranglers (21-2-1) enter state on a 16-match winning streak, during which they have dropped only 10 sets. They return an all-state hitter in senior Jamie Streit as they chase their first state title since 1999.

IN THE MIX: Douglas, Rawlins, Worland, Mountain View.

The Bearcats (22-2) have advanced to at least the semifinals the past four years and are 16-1 against 3A competition on the season. ... The defending state champion Outlaws (15-6) have the talent and experience to make it back to the title match for the fourth year in a row. ... The Warriors (15-7) have won eight of their past nine matches. ... Four of the Buffalos' (16-8) losses came to Southwest Conference rival Pinedale, with two others coming at the hands of 4A Star Valley.

BEST QUARTERFINAL MATCH: 2E Rawlins vs 3W Worland, 10 a.m.

A repeat of last year's championship match, in which the Outlaws swept the Warriors to win their first state title since 2001.

