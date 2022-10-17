State wants to know about young adult health and well-being

The Wyoming Department of Health wants to hear from young adults about their health and well-being.

It's launched an online survey where people ages 18 to 29 are asked to answer questions about everything from substance use, to mental health and personal safety.

“The information we gather should help us know if we need to adjust our department’s public health efforts to help meet the unique needs of this age group,” Department of Health epidemiologist Melissa Taylor said in a statement.

Questions include: How much alcohol do young people think is safe to consume? How many have a safe, stable place to live? And how frequently are they subject to acts of violence?

The department contracted with the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care to conduct the survey.

It's anonymous, and available in both English and Spanish.

The survey will be open for the rest of the year. To participate, visit wyyas.org. Respondents can enter to win one of 25 gift cards for $25, or one of two $100 gift cards.

It should take 10 to 15 minutes to complete, by the department's estimate.