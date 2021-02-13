State wants to maximize money generated from Teton County lands

The Office of State Lands and Investments intends to find new users for the parcel abutting Highway 390 internally, Crowder said.

But more formal requests for proposals will be issued for school trust parcels on the butte above Jackson and along Fall Creek Road, Crowder said.

None of the state’s other 15 school parcels in Teton County is on track to be offered to market, at least at this time.

“That’s only because we’re going off of information that the study provided to us,” Crowder said in an interview.

The study, completed last fall, was required by a bill that made it through the Wyoming Legislature’s 2020 session. The impetus was lawmakers’ frustration that the state hasn’t been getting a good return on its 4,655 acres in Teton County, where land values are sky high.

Trust lands were deeded at statehood, and here, like everywhere, they are designated to raise funds for public schools.

Ahead of its study, the Office of State Lands and Investments issued a call for informal ideas last year, generating about 30 proposals.

Ideas submitted ranged from boundary adjustments to trail easements to land transactions with the federal government.